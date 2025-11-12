Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 6,480 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 830.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,537,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $344.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

