Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

WCN stock opened at $167.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.27 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

