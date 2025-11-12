Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.31 and traded as low as $74.25. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wacker Chemie from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

