Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.Vontier’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vontier by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vontier by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

