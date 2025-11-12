Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $707.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.07). Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The firm had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 939.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 261,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

