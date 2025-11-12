Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,271 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $773.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $750.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

