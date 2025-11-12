Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVSFree Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 to GBX 460 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 330 to GBX 350 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 426.67.

Vesuvius Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 386.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £944.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 310.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 445.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.08.

About Vesuvius

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

