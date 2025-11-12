Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 460 at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 to GBX 460 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 330 to GBX 350 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 426.67.
We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.
