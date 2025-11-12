Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

TLH opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

