Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 6.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Amundi raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vertiv by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after buying an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

