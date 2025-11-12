Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 53,679,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 113,813,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of £661,095.93, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

