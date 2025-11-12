Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 53,679,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 113,813,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £661,095.93, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

