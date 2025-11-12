VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 17,289 Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.22% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,019,000.

Shares of PICB opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

