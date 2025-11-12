VeraBank N.A. Buys Shares of 1,959 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $211.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.