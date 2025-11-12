Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.72 and traded as low as GBX 53.47. Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 55, with a volume of 210,123 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.99 million, a PE ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.72.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Venture Life Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Adams purchased 88,999 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £49,839.44. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

Featured Articles

