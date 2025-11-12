Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

