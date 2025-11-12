Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.