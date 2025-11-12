Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,524,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $198,685,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 402,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 272,656 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

