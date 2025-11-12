Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,378,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

