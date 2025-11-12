Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $394.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

