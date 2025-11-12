United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 776 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,529.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

