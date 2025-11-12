United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 5,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

