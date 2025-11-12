uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

QURE opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,009,282.84. This trade represents a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the sale, the director owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. The trade was a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,750,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 535,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

