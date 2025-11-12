Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.5% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

