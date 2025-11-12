Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.