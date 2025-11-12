Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

