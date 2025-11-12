TSE:BIP Q1 EPS Estimate Raised by Raymond James Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.