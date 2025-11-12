Tri Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.57 and traded as high as $34.50. Tri Continental shares last traded at $34.4050, with a volume of 20,916 shares trading hands.
Tri Continental Trading Up 0.7%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.
Tri Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.
About Tri Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
