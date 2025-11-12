Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.20 and traded as low as GBX 111.60. Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 111.60, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.

Transense Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.20.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

