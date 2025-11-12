Tobam Sells 3,702 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Tobam decreased its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth about $65,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,120,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Campbell’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,965,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,229,000 after buying an additional 320,120 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $7,167,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 301.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 226,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 169,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The Campbell’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

