Tobam Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 3.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.99. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $261.90.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

