Tobam Has $620,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Tobam decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,593,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $87,417,376.20. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock worth $205,390,637. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

Datadog Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $197.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.26, a PEG ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.59.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

