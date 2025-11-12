Tobam Has $3.51 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,878 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

