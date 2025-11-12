Tobam Buys 9,698 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Humana by 187.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Humana by 26.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.39.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $243.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.