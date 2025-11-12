TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 33,103 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $169.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,253,783.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,577,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,625,873.34. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $3,101,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,387 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,913.46. The trade was a 24.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,571,218 shares of company stock valued at $213,986,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

