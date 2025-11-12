TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $42.12 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 35.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.