TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $34,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Q2 by 27.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 249,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,713 shares of company stock worth $592,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

