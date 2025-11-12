TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,435 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,212,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 16.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

