Tim Hwang Sells 7,695 Shares of FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) Director Tim Hwang sold 7,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $19,930.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 206,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,599.05. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Tim Hwang sold 4,766 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $22,876.80.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 5,785 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $24,528.40.

FiscalNote Stock Down 8.8%

NOTE stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. FiscalNote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 338.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FiscalNote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

