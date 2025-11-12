Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.93. Approximately 11,000,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 2,902,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

