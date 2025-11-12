Thomas Line Buys 178,570 Shares of Terra Metals (ASX:TM1) Stock

Terra Metals Limited (ASX:TM1 – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Line acquired 178,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$24,999.80.
Thomas Line also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 16th, Thomas Line bought 7,940,486 shares of Terra Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,310,180.19.
