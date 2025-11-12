The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of LOVE opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Lovesac has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.830–0.51 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 204.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 16.9% during the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

