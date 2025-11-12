The Joint Corp. $JYNT Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Joint worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 5,141.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Joint by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

In related news, Director Christopher M. Grandpre acquired 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $156,541.44. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $210,887.04. This represents a 288.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,388 shares of company stock worth $367,641. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Joint Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.48. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile



The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.



