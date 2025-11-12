The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

