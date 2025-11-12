Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (NYSEARCA:XXRP) Stock Price Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (NYSEARCA:XXRP – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 1,060,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,160,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

About Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long xrp, short usd currency. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of XRP, less fees, and expenses. The fund uses over-the-counter swaps, futures, and XRP-related securities to pursue its objective XXRP was launched on Apr 8, 2025 and is issued by Teucrium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.