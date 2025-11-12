Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.34 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. European Wax Center has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

