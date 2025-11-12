TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 120,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 102,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

