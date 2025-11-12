Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 95,130 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 116,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $256,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.