Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,191 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at $378,743.28. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DVAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

