Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 724,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

