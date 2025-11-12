Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $297,000 in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LION. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

