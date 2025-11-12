Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $297,000 in Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LIONFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LION. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LION opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -0.12.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LIONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LION

About Lionsgate Studios

(Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.